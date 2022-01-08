Hotfix 1.6.9.1

Improvements:
-Smashed a bug with Wulv getting damaged over time randomly
-Smashed a bug with Scorpoid stab and bite lockout
-Smashed a bug with evasion in general(missing)
-Smashed a bug with Guzzle Toxins skill showing wrong stats
-Smashed a few UI bugs
-Buffed and fixed Intercosmic skill for Noetic with critical
-Fixed UI for Intercosmic skill for Noetic
-Increased base inventory slots from 25 to 50
-Nerfed Alien leader Boss
-Nerfed Security Robot Boss slightly
-Attempted to fix a issue with Wulv Pounce skill going thru walls and terrain (not sure if its fixed)
-Added new craftable Worm Soup
Changed files in this update