Dead Event update for 8 January 2022

Hotfix 1.6.9.1

Build 7988491

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

-Smashed a bug with Wulv getting damaged over time randomly

-Smashed a bug with Scorpoid stab and bite lockout

-Smashed a bug with evasion in general(missing)

-Smashed a bug with Guzzle Toxins skill showing wrong stats

-Smashed a few UI bugs

-Buffed and fixed Intercosmic skill for Noetic with critical

-Fixed UI for Intercosmic skill for Noetic

-Increased base inventory slots from 25 to 50

-Nerfed Alien leader Boss

-Nerfed Security Robot Boss slightly

-Attempted to fix a issue with Wulv Pounce skill going thru walls and terrain (not sure if its fixed)

-Added new craftable Worm Soup

