Ghost Exile update for 7 January 2022

Ghost Exile release on early access

Hello, hunters!

Ghost Exile is out in early access!

We are happy to release our game in early access, the first week will be a 10% discount.

All the errors and bugs that you find, you can write to us by email or to our discord server in the Bugs chat section. We will try to close all current bugs in the near future. After that, we will publish our roadmap with our further plans for the near future.

Discord - https://discord.gg/K3TpZPccqH

Email - lostoneteam@yandex.ru

Thank you for reading, Your LostOneTeam.

