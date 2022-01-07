Fixes and small changes

- Fixed Shroom running away off screen and never coming back
- Changed Shroom AI a little bit
- Added a few more preventative measures to avoid enemies getting stuck off screen
- Added some info notes below item lists
- Fixed a bug (?) where enemies wouldn't attack if player hasn't pressed any buttons
- Started (re)writing enemy AI system... Who knows what will come out of it!
