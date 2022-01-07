 Skip to content

Bacon May Die update for 7 January 2022

Fixes and small changes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Shroom running away off screen and never coming back
  • Changed Shroom AI a little bit
  • Added a few more preventative measures to avoid enemies getting stuck off screen
  • Added some info notes below item lists
  • Fixed a bug (?) where enemies wouldn't attack if player hasn't pressed any buttons
  • Started (re)writing enemy AI system... Who knows what will come out of it!

