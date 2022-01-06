Beta 8.1.1 - Fixes

This build contains several fixes since Beta 8.1. There are a couple rare crash fixes (seemingly related to recent changes to GMS; I developed a way for the game to auto-play in order to track them down!), and the T-Rex was mostly unusable since the mod update. Sorry about that! See below for a full list.
Against my better judgement to "just finish the damn game", I've got a new feature I'm working on and pretty excited about. More info to come!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed (probably?) rare crash relating to squad formation
- Fixed possible rare crash with T-Rex
- Fixed laser dust not including colour blend
- Fixed bug where Engineers could no longer carry crates
- Fixed bug where Map Generator was sometimes running into errors when generating trees on Forest maps
- Fixed bug where T-Rex could get suppressed and wrong sprite was loaded
- Fixed bug where T-Rex Uzi would not fire
- Fixed bug where regular jetpack was drawn on T-Rex
Changed files in this update