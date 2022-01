Share · View all patches · Build 7981719 · Last edited 8 January 2022 – 04:19:25 UTC by Wendy

Added new Diamond rank for top tier players - something to reach for past Gold III

3 Point jump boost now only triggered when holding down new boost button



Quick chat button now brings up a basic list of chat options, and the “I got it” “You get it” chats are only triggerable with the chat button held down

Added rank name next to icon in matchmaking menu

Dive assist disable option now actually turns off the assist