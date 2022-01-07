 Skip to content

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 update for 7 January 2022

Out Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Discord: https://discord.gg/Fue8XtE

Hello everyone, we are finally publishing the internet cafe simulator 2 that we have developed for a long time. We are very happy for this and very curious about the feedback. It's the game we've been working on for the longest time and I'm letting you know that we will continue to work on it. Internet cafe simulator 1 owners can take advantage of loyalty discount. Thank you for buying our games and supporting us so far. We wouldn't have gotten to this point if you didn't support us. You are amazing <3

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1563180/Internet_Cafe_Simulator_2/

