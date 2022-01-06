Update, Version 20220106

English

#########System################

[Steam Workshop]Added pop-up to mention the Steam Workshop feature requires a Steam account that owns the game to work. (There is a way to bypass it and install mods without Steam Workshop. But, let's cover that part later.)

[Steam Workshop]This pop-up will only appear once every time the game enters the Steam Workshop after the game is launched.

[Steam Workshop]Added a file "SteamWorkshopAdditionalPath.txt" to allow manual input of any mod's path. (Those mods can totally have nothing to do with Steam Workshop. They just need to exist on your PC.)

[Steam Workshop]Those additional paths must be absolute paths.

[Steam Workshop]Add an option to open this file from the Steam Workshop menu

#########Content###############

[The Fishing Club]The item generation code for the fishing boots has been upgraded to a better version.

[The Fishing Club]The fishing boots may now have prefixes.

[The Fishing Club]The number of fishing boots in the vendor's inventory has increased.

[The Fishing Club]If a pair of fishing boots have at least one prefix, the vendor will sell them at a slightly higher price.

简体中文

#########System################

【创意工坊】加入了一个提示窗口表明创意工坊需要一个拥有游戏的Steam来使用。（实际上游戏有办法不用创意工坊直接安装任何Mod。但是，也许会在之后再讲述具体方法。）

【创意工坊】这个提示窗口只会在每次开启游戏后的第一次进入创意工坊选项时出现一次。

【创意工坊】加入了一个允许手动输入Mod路径的文件 "SteamWorkshopAdditionalPath.txt" （这些Mod可以和Steam的创意工坊毫无任何关系。它们只需要在电脑上的某个地方存在即可。）

【创意工坊】这些手动输入的Mod路径必须是绝对路径。

【创意工坊】在创意工坊菜单中加入了打开这个文件的选项。

#########Content###############

【钓鱼俱乐部】钓鱼靴的物品生成代码升级到了一个更佳的版本。

【钓鱼俱乐部】钓鱼靴现在可以带有前缀。

【钓鱼俱乐部】贩卖钓鱼用品的商人每次库存中会有更多的钓鱼靴

【钓鱼俱乐部】如果一对钓鱼靴有带有至少一个前缀，那么它们的贩卖价格将会略高于其价值。