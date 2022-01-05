Hey Gamers,

Thank you for your patience and your feedback on the game. I am calling this update a foundational update as I have fixed bugs and improved the game mechanics, but I also added some changes that will set the foundation for what the game will become in the future.

Bug Fixes & Small Improvements

Enemies can now dodge bullets

Originally enemies would teleport as a way of moving, but now they move with a rigidbody. In short, they move at the same speed as the player now

Both the enemy and player move slightly slower due to the movement change

You can now shoot by holding down the left mouse button instead of constantly clicking it

Enemies now despawn after 25 units.

Added a pause button which is escape (esc)

Player Direction Difficulty

One strategy to get a high score is to move in one direction and shoot at enemies. While this is effective for a high score, this strategy isnt fun by itself. To make this strategy more interesting, I have added an algorithm that spawns enemies more often in the direction that the player is moving. So if a player is moving north the whole game, the spawner north will produce enemies much faster than the spawners in the other directions. This setting does also gradually reset, so if a player move north for a while then starts moving in other directions, the north spawner will gradually return back to the normal spawn rate.

Enemy Evolution & Mutation

Most games inflate enemy damage and health. Even with these upgrades enemies are still dominated by a simple strategy found online. To make this game challenging and fair, I have added a way for the enemy to mutate and eventually evolve their traits. As of right now, the evolution aspect is very tough to execute in the game, so most runs wont spawn enemies that will come from an evolution. The mutation does work perfectly and you will see that there will be enemies with different shooting speed, movement speed, and bullet detection distance. the number listed above the enemy shows their stats. Also, enemies have a 10% of spawning in with a mutation, so if you find that there are too many or too few mutations leave a comment.

Upgrade System Foundation

Every 50 points (score) will pause the game and allow the player to pick an upgrade (or no upgrade). The upgrades are very simple at the moment, but I do plan to add many more of them and much more interesting ones in the future. Some that I plan to add are shields that reflect bullets, allowing the player to dash forward, turrets that attack the enemies, and the ability to slow down/speed up time (an potentially reverse time).

Since the current upgrades are simplistic I made them overpowered for people who want to just destroy a bunch of enemies. For those that want to play the game as it is, I have added the option to pick no upgrade you that way you can get a highscore without any help from the upgrades.

Conclusion

Thank you all for playing my game. This is probably the only update prior to the end of winter break. I do plan on updating in the future, but I dont know if I will be able to during the school semester. Anyways, if you like the game or have any recommendations or ideas you would like to see in the game, do leave a comment or review.