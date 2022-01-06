Bug Fixes Animals and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7975947 · Last edited 6 January 2022 – 03:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hi guys we made some adjustments for these days the Leopard and Elephant and for the Servers

Animals

Adjusted all animal materials when they get wet and snowy

Adjusted animals' collision physics

[Leopard

Adjusted animations for friendship, Leopard help and lounging

Added new climbing locations

-Wallow Puddel Rock (Water Eye)

-Rocky Pound (Leopard Rock Pond)

[Elephant

Adjusted Elephant Threat animation

New Animal being worked on

Crocodile

Improved Blueprint of Crocodile

-Footed Animation

-Trotting animation

-Running animation

-Attack1 animation

-Attack2 animation

-Animation Lie down

-Animation Death Twist

-Rise Animation

-Eating animation

-Adjusted Crocodile grabbing system by animal weight

-Skin material settings

-Skin color settings

Servers

Fixed admins losing admin panel when logging out

Thank You All Very Much!

High Brazil Studio.