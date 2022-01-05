Happy New Year!

Hope you're still here! I'm back (somewhat) and finally managed to wrap up somewhat serviceable Custom Games rollout! Hop on to Workshop section of the game and click EVERYTHING to see what can be broken in new Custom games as well as reworked Custom Decks (there can be multiple of them now).

Yes, there are a few EVENTS (!) you can add to spice up your custom runs, but I wouldn't touch them... too much. I'm still figuring that part out.

UI will be improved, bugs fixed and I hope this will turn out into something pretty fun.

Looking forward to your feedback. Will write more... in the future.

Cheers!