Spoockey Update

Hello Humans, Happy New Year!

Well that does not matter … Happy Halloween 4 ever!

and to celebrate we have a new trailer and Updates :)

Since the release of Spoockey we have been working hard to bring you an update where changes were made to the game in search of a better experience.

What's in the update?

Visual/Sounds Updates:

Menus and screens

Controls can now be viewed before starting the game.

Initial sequence updated

Various visual effects (animations / particles) were improved and changed

Visual bugs fixed

Most sounds updated

Online:

Experience improved for P2

Play:

Adjusted maps and collisions.

Added a new control configuration to be able to move the puck and mirror at the same time.

When playing more than one game in a row, you no longer wait for the initial animation to finish to start the game.

We hope you enjoy the game and that if you have any questions or feedback that you want to share with us you can contact us through our community hub on Steam or join our Discord.

Thank you and have a Spoockey year!