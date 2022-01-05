 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Spoockey update for 5 January 2022

Spoockey Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7974528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Hello Humans, Happy New Year!

Well that does not matter … Happy Halloween 4 ever!

and to celebrate we have a new trailer and Updates :)

Since the release of Spoockey we have been working hard to bring you an update where changes were made to the game in search of a better experience.

What's in the update?

Visual/Sounds Updates:

  • Menus and screens
  • Controls can now be viewed before starting the game.
  • Initial sequence updated
  • Various visual effects (animations / particles) were improved and changed
  • Visual bugs fixed
  • Most sounds updated

Online:

  • Experience improved for P2

Play:

  • Adjusted maps and collisions.

Added a new control configuration to be able to move the puck and mirror at the same time.

When playing more than one game in a row, you no longer wait for the initial animation to finish to start the game.

We hope you enjoy the game and that if you have any questions or feedback that you want to share with us you can contact us through our community hub on Steam or join our Discord.

Thank you and have a Spoockey year!

Changed files in this update

Spoockey Linux Depot Depot 916481
  • Loading history…
Spoockey Windows Depot Depot 916482
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.