Publishing Milestone 4

Characters
- Spirit arm experimentation
- Close to final Gren villager models, male and female. More variations to come.
Environment
- Experimental objects looking like people / creatures
- Upgraded some graveyard outdoor models and textures
- Improved grass
- Temporarily trying out the new Quixel Trees.
Gameplay
- Added a system to be able to look around (move the head) in most cutscenes.
- Added ability to zoom on readables / object inspection with [Z] or [X] on Xbox or [Square] on Dualshock.
- Alpha destructible walls / obstacles, not quite working with equipment yet.
- Maggot puzzle experimentation, certain locks that are controlled from the inside. (Known bug that one can get outside the walls).
Other
- Added ‘chapters’ in the checkpoint system to easier load specific sections per day.
Bugfixes
- Some interaction icons staying on screen / in the world after leaving its radius should now be working correctly.
