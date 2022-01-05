 Skip to content

The Fold: Ingression Playtest update for 5 January 2022

Publishing Milestone 4

Publishing Milestone 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Characters
  • Spirit arm experimentation
  • Close to final Gren villager models, male and female. More variations to come.
Environment
  • Experimental objects looking like people / creatures
  • Upgraded some graveyard outdoor models and textures
  • Improved grass
  • Temporarily trying out the new Quixel Trees.
Gameplay
  • Added a system to be able to look around (move the head) in most cutscenes.
  • Added ability to zoom on readables / object inspection with [Z] or [X] on Xbox or [Square] on Dualshock.
  • Alpha destructible walls / obstacles, not quite working with equipment yet.
  • Maggot puzzle experimentation, certain locks that are controlled from the inside. (Known bug that one can get outside the walls).
Other
  • Added ‘chapters’ in the checkpoint system to easier load specific sections per day.
Bugfixes
  • Some interaction icons staying on screen / in the world after leaving its radius should now be working correctly.

