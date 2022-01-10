More Exercises Added

Halo Slams added.

Sprinter Skips added.

Fast Feet added.

Superman Planks added.

Low Round Kicks re-animated.

Halo Slams have been added now to give two variations of slams. BloodyWarrior gave me feedback saying that Slams were enjoyable to do, so I added this variation. The Halo Slams variation bring obliques into play more, where as standard Slams are great for lower back strength.

Fast Feet and Sprinter Skips will show up if jumping exercises are enabled. Fast Feet is arguably not a jumping exercise, but if someone has turned off jumping exercises not to disturb neighbours below in an apartment or hotel room, the Fast Feet exercise is going to make a lot of noise.

Superman Planks I found feel nice to do as great for core work and stability.

Thank you for supporting this game and wishing you the best of success in this new year :)