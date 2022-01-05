 Skip to content

琉隐 update for 5 January 2022

Game update

Patchnotes via Steam Community



adjustment

  1. Backward jump increases invincible time by 0.2 seconds (blinking is invincible time by 0.5 seconds).
  2. Soul glass fragments can not only break through the upper limit of physical strength, but also increase the effect of physical recovery. It is divided into three stages.
  3. There is 1.5 seconds to get up invincible after falling to the ground (it is easier to roll out of the enemy's attack range).
  4. Reduce the mana consumption of all skills of spirit tools.

repair

  1. Fix the problem that Bailian Qingxin pill cannot be used.
  2. Fix the problem that Huang fengzhai escaped from the map without punishment.
  3. Fix the problem of abnormal reverse life value of cave sago.
  4. Fix the problem that some stuck walls cannot break free.
  5. Fixed the problem that the CD of switching weapons was not reset occasionally in the sky strike and thousand dance battle

