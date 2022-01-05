Game update

adjustment
- Backward jump increases invincible time by 0.2 seconds (blinking is invincible time by 0.5 seconds).
- Soul glass fragments can not only break through the upper limit of physical strength, but also increase the effect of physical recovery. It is divided into three stages.
- There is 1.5 seconds to get up invincible after falling to the ground (it is easier to roll out of the enemy's attack range).
- Reduce the mana consumption of all skills of spirit tools.
repair
- Fix the problem that Bailian Qingxin pill cannot be used.
- Fix the problem that Huang fengzhai escaped from the map without punishment.
- Fix the problem of abnormal reverse life value of cave sago.
- Fix the problem that some stuck walls cannot break free.
- Fixed the problem that the CD of switching weapons was not reset occasionally in the sky strike and thousand dance battle
Changed files in this update