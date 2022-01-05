New game will be added next week. Features and bug fixes added today!

Hey there!

I hope you had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! I'm back from vacation and working on a new game that will be added to this pack next week. It's called Splat Chat, and it's an extremely simple game where heavy objects fall from the sky each round, and everyone needs to pick a random square to move to and hope they survive. The games it's closest to are Perfect Match in Fall Guys and It's the Pits in Mario Party. Imagine a very, very simple version of this, supporting 100 players:

YouTube

I'm really far in development, but the beta version is not done yet. It should be in your hands by the end of next week.

I also fixed a massive connection bug, where sometimes the 2-factor authentication would fail and you'd be stuck. It took me months to figure out, but hopefully it's gone forever.

Outside of all the work on that, the biggest change is actually adding buttons on screen for arrow key movement for Minesweeper Extreme: 100. Hopefully this makes it easier for people to figure out how to control their character (WASD won't work because D is for Dig) when they are juggling a million things on stream.

Other fixes in version 0.51 are

Fixed a bug where 2-factor authentication would die and the game would be stuck

More UI cleanup on Minesweeper Extreme: 100

Way more translations have been added for French/Spanish/Korean

Added art and animation for keyboard keys

Lots of code cleanup and art cleanup

To all of you that have invited me into your streams to check out the games and provide feedback, thank you so much. It's because of you that these games are getting better and things are getting fixed. Keep the feedback coming!

That's all for now and I hope you enjoy the latest update.

All the best!

-Jaime