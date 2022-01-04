Fracture Hell 2.0 Release

This is an extensive update of the game improving many aspects while leaving the core gameplay intact. The biggest difference is the new deck-building system. Use the new upgrade cards to build a deck complementing your playstyle and gear selection to go beyond what was possible previously. Additionally, you can further fine-tune your experience by using artifact cards to change the difficulty of your next run. You can unlock new upgrade cards, artifact cards, and guns by leveling up each class. Right now each class comes with 7 guns, 20 upgrade cards, and 5 artifact cards.

The arena mode was removed in favor of the endless mode and I added 5 different game modes for you to enjoy.

I completely reworked the color palette of all enemies to make them easier to distinguish from other parts of the game. Apart from that I added new enemies, balanced and changed old ones, and reworked the damage system to allow the best possible performance and looks of the destruction system. A new armor system was also introduced to add a little bit more variety to the game. The spawn system of enemies was also improved.

The ammo system for guns was completely removed in favor of the new heat system. Each gun continuously cools down and heats up while firing. Once the gun is overheated you need to wait until the gun is completely cooled down to fire again. This system ensures that you can always fire your guns as long as you don't let them overheat. I also added some interesting mechanics where the overheating of the gun can trigger positive effects.

Changelog (Main Features)

I improved and/or rework every UI element of the game and added a lot of new ones.

I implemented a save game slot system with 3 slots for now.

New high score screen saving up to 250 scores and all entries can be filtered by class and/ or game mode.

Improved options menu.

Perks were added to the game. They change the player stats for a certain amount of time and can stack.

30 new guns totaling 40 guns now.

140+ Upgrade Cards.

30+ Artifact Cards.

5 Gamemodes.

Stat tracking implemented for guns, classes, and game modes ranging from played time to kills, shots, and much more.

New Music and Sounds added.

New Virtual Keyboard added for controller text typing.

Roadmap

In the next couple of weeks, I will focus on balancing and polishing the game if necessary.

After that, I will start focusing on adding new content like guns, upgrade cards, artifacts, enemies and game modes, and even new classes.

I hope you enjoy the new content and style of the game and of course and feedback is welcome.

Thank you for reading and I hope you have a great 2022!