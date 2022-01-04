Another Update!!

In this update I fixed a few things.
View is now switchable again
FOOTSTEPS tree sounds BEACH SOUNDS
Fixed stove not building in world
fixed roof not working on build
cleaned up two gig of extra stuff
Also deleted some areas and added other stuff.
leveled more stuff on the map, still mmore to find!
Made all wood just wood so you dont need to figure out what wood to use.
thank you to all who commented in discussion.
NEXT UPDATE WILL INCLUDE MAP FIXES AND MORE SOUNDS AND CRAFTING/ BUILDING FIXES
HAPPYY SURVIVING!
