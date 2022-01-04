 Skip to content

Survival Girls update for 4 January 2022

Another Update!!

Share · View all patches · Build 7970226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update I fixed a few things.

View is now switchable again

FOOTSTEPS tree sounds BEACH SOUNDS

Fixed stove not building in world

fixed roof not working on build

cleaned up two gig of extra stuff

Also deleted some areas and added other stuff.

leveled more stuff on the map, still mmore to find!

Made all wood just wood so you dont need to figure out what wood to use.

thank you to all who commented in discussion.

NEXT UPDATE WILL INCLUDE MAP FIXES AND MORE SOUNDS AND CRAFTING/ BUILDING FIXES

HAPPYY SURVIVING!

