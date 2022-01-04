Free Update 1 - Changelog

Steam / Epic / Paradox Plaza: 1.21.3.1473

The Twitch integration has been worked on and it should now be working without issues.

You can now choose Very Hard settings in the pregame selections.

New difficulty setting has been added to the game.

Added a new tech to all ideologies to the game that allows you to upgrade your Metal Auto-Extractor to a Magnetic Separator.

Gate Combat now gives you rewards if you win the combat.

Added Demolish and Repair modes to the game.

Fixed an issue with the notification for the Main Quest storyline that caused it to show misleading information. Previously this notification would tell you to go to the Bunker’s construction zone despite the quest being in a state where you should wait until you have gathered more knowledge.

The notification should now show the current task correctly.

The colonists working as Guards and the Specialists should now prioritize targets for combat better. This change should now make them automatically change target during combat if for example there are new targets closer to them or if they are moving towards the target and the target moves.

The Guards and Specialists will still follow the command given by the player with the highest priority.

Guards and Specialists will now also react to hostiles from a greater distance.

Fishing buildings can no longer be placed too close to each other. This change affects the Fishing Pier, Fishing Hut and the Aqua Farm.

These buildings will now need to be placed further away from each other.

The area that prevents placement of another fishing building is shown when the building is placed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Epic exclusive flag to not show in the Epic version of the game.

Fixed an issue that would cause the Main Quest to become stuck if a side quest was also active at the same time with certain steps. This fix will sadly not repair previous saves with this issue but it will prevent the same issue from occurring again.

Added a button to the building info panel that allows you to duplicate the building.

New hotkeys have been added to the game to be used when a building or a construction zone is selected. The following buttons have been added with the default hotkeys shown here: Pause the building or construction zone - P Repair the building - Comma Upgrade the building - Period Duplicate the building - V Destroy the building or cancel the construction zone - Del



Specialists should now start scouting and combat with bandits in a blocked sector with queued movement. Previously they would stop at the edge of the sector and they would have to be commanded to do the action again.

The Main quest will no longer advance if the player builds a regular outpost to the desert biome. The game now checks that the outpost is an Engineer outpost before allowing the quest to advance.

Colonists will now take resources into the buildings that produce resources instead of dropping them off to the corner of the building.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game saves to be broken in certain situations. This issue was caused by a conflict with the building references so this issue would only happen in very specific situations..

The Help Menu will now show the header and the button prompts in the correct language instead of English.

Fixed an issue in the game that caused colonists to remain stuck due to trying to find a new path and failing.

The Transport Outpost no longer shows the status of a convoy if nothing is being transported.

Housing buildings will now show the work areas for buildings that generate heat. This should help with placing housing buildings in areas that are already heated.

Colonists should no longer get the “slept on the ground” happiness penalty when they are sleeping in Crowded Tents or Crowded Emergency Shelters.

Changed an attack from the bandits into an attack by rats that occurred in the colony. Previously it would be bandits that attacked from the woods behind your colony.

Now the attackers will be rats instead.

You should no longer experience any bandit attacks from the woods, only from the gate.

Fixed an issue that caused the Heavy Tarps tech to show the Improved Tenement as a building the tech affects. This should have shown the Crowded Tent instead.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to center to the old position of the Campsite or its upgrades if the building was demolished and built again somewhere else.

Fixed an issue that caused the Specialist to slide instead of running to their queued task on the World Map.

The Energy overlay is now shown when the Lightning Rod or Tower is being placed.

Fixed issues with the New Eden and the Bread and Circuses achievements that prevented them from being unlocked normally.

The panel for Bandits on the World Map now shows the correct health for individual bandits and group health. The amounts were previously in the wrong positions.

The Survival Skills tech now also affects the Fishing Pier and the Fishing Hut.