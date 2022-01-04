- Gameplay: When a cargo port is set to pause, it will now also prevent the port and colonists from exporting things.
- Gameplay: You can no longer build hoppers in garbage dumps.
- UI: Tooltips are now also visible for disabled buttons.
- Misc: Added an iron ore vein to story mission 8.
- Fixed: Misleading description of zeppelin factory.
- Fixed: Road layer starting when you press the "h"-key in a text box after last patch.
Kubifaktorium update for 4 January 2022
Update notes for 31.12.2021 - 4.1.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Kubifaktorium Windows Depot 898721
- Loading history…
Kubifaktorium Linux Depot 898722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update