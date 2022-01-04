 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 4 January 2022

Update notes for 31.12.2021 - 4.1.2022

Build 7968695

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay: When a cargo port is set to pause, it will now also prevent the port and colonists from exporting things.
  • Gameplay: You can no longer build hoppers in garbage dumps.
  • UI: Tooltips are now also visible for disabled buttons.
  • Misc: Added an iron ore vein to story mission 8.
  • Fixed: Misleading description of zeppelin factory.
  • Fixed: Road layer starting when you press the "h"-key in a text box after last patch.

