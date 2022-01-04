NEW BACKPACK SYSTEM - UPDATE 5.1

Changelog
We are constantly working to improve and make the game Sacrifice of The Spirit even more amazing. Stay on top of the news.
News
- Now there is the possibility to equip a backpack and expand the player's inventory, just make an extra backpack and use it, there are 8 new slots for items, improving the resource collection system.
- You can now invert the mouse axis, changing the way the character's camera interacts with the environment.
1 - New "Extra Backpack" item
Improvements
- Improvements in the game's load system, now the panel that informs the saves is with a different color, making it easier to choose the save you want to play.
- Speed improvements for aggressive running animals.
- Improvements in the consumption system of items such as weapons and tools, now it takes longer for tools to break.
- Improved item crafting, now new items can be crafted.
Bugs
- Fixed bug in sorting saved maps in load game menu, formerly sorting by date didn't work properly, now sort by closest date.
