[Special-5 Kawarawaridojo & Mysticgate(1-3 D,1-4 K) implemented!]

Special-5 Kawarawari dojo", a stage to experience "Magic" and "Mystic Gate" of Legacy, Magic, and Mystic Gate to be implemented in Chapter-6 and later, has been implemented.

(It is located at the bottom of the stage selection screen)

Special-5 is a stage whose structure will change with each update, and it mainly allows you to acquire Legacy and Magic with small effects depending on the amount of Sunstone you have.

(In this version, you can get two of the three Mysticgates from Chapter 6-1 as a special bonus.)

The Magic and Mysticgates you acquire are permanent items, just like the Nexusmedal.

If your Sunstone is above 200 or 400, go to the Kawarawari dojo, get the items, and go back to the stage selection screen!

There may be some changes in the Chapter-1 stage.

And when you start that stage, you may see an unfamiliar icon on the right side. ......

(Please note that the strange icon will disappear when you defeat the enemy)

Main work:

★The placement of the Nexusroom in Chapter1-3 Tactical tower D has been significantly changed.

(The staff hadn't noticed until now that you could get x2 golden feather with almost no risk.

Normally we don't fix design errors or score-raising elements, but this was a more blatant and obvious design error than the others, so we changed the Nexusstage layout).

★Notes are now displayed on mouseover.

★Help-tile and Clear-tile no longer interfere with Map-view.

★The bug of infinite status increase under certain conditions is still in the process of being fixed. ...... It will be fixed by the next update. Sorry, but if you find a bug, please leave it alone.