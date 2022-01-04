 Skip to content

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 4 January 2022

Update for 4th of January

Update for 4th of January

Build 7965070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed few water bowl errors
  • Fixed an errors when canceling ads
  • Fixed few errors when playing with dogs
  • Fixed few errors when playing with cats
  • Fixed an error when dragging a building in build more
  • Fixed an error when putting down animals and objects
  • Fixed an error when putting a cat for adoption
  • Fixed an error when taking in animals
  • Fixed few errors with animal actions (moving, taking care of physiological needs and other)
  • Fixed an error with notification system
  • Fixed some shaders errors
  • Fixed some light probes errors
  • Fixed few errors with animal misckievousness

