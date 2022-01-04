- Fixed few water bowl errors
- Fixed an errors when canceling ads
- Fixed few errors when playing with dogs
- Fixed few errors when playing with cats
- Fixed an error when dragging a building in build more
- Fixed an error when putting down animals and objects
- Fixed an error when putting a cat for adoption
- Fixed an error when taking in animals
- Fixed few errors with animal actions (moving, taking care of physiological needs and other)
- Fixed an error with notification system
- Fixed some shaders errors
- Fixed some light probes errors
- Fixed few errors with animal misckievousness
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 4 January 2022
Update for 4th of January
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update