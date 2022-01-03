Math Classroom Challenge Wand Edition 3.90 now available!

Hello! We are pleased to inform that Math Classroom Challenge Magic Wand Edition 3.90 is now online. This version has been recompiled with new enhancements and solving some minor problems to have a better experience, especially with the pad controller.

Remember that now you can capture the numbers with the water hose as always, but there is also the magic wand, so you can choose how to get the numbers to solve the math problems, every method has its advantages. Happy math!