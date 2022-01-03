 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Math Classroom Challenge update for 3 January 2022

Math Classroom Challenge Wand Edition 3.90 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 7964862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We are pleased to inform that Math Classroom Challenge Magic Wand Edition 3.90 is now online. This version has been recompiled with new enhancements and solving some minor problems to have a better experience, especially with the pad controller.

Remember that now you can capture the numbers with the water hose as always, but there is also the magic wand, so you can choose how to get the numbers to solve the math problems, every method has its advantages. Happy math!

Changed files in this update

Math Classroom Challenge Content Depot 859971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.