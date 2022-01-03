English
[Liu]Added new background music for the Public Security Bureau.
[Liu]New location: Commercial Street. (All the stores on this street are still working in progress.)
[Liu]Commercial Street is only accessible after the tutorial.
[Liu]Added a food vendor in the Commercial Street.
[Liu]Removed sideway edges in the center area based on feedback.
New food: Grilled Sausage (It started as a joke. But, now the "sausage guy" is officially selling sausage.)
【疁城】公安局有了新的背景音乐。
【疁城】新区域：商业街。（街上的商店还在制作中。）
【疁城】商业街仅在教程完成后才能进入。
【疁城】在商业街上加入了一个食品商
【疁城】根据反馈清除了中心区域人行道的边界线。
新的食品：炭烧香肠 （一开始这只是个玩笑，不过现在某个类似香肠广告中的角色正式开始卖香肠了。）
Update, Version 20220103
