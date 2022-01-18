 Skip to content

Firescout update for 18 January 2022

PATCH 2.0.0

Hello Everyone!

First off: Happy Birthday Firescout! Who doesnt know: Firescout will get 1 Year old on January the 29th.

Check our Social Medias (and Discord) for Infos on how we will celebrate it.

But now lets come to the News we are here Today: Patch 2.0.0

Patch 2.0.0 will be a Really Big Patch.

NEW MAP: RUIN

Its Time for a New Map again! The New Map is called Ruin and has some really nice Shader and Graphics as shown on the Screenshot below. We cant wait to see what you think about it.

MAIN MENU REWORK

Its time to Rework our Menu! First off, we added a New Menu Map. The New Map looks really better and has better Graphics then the old One. Also, we added a complete new Menu Theme that has some vibes of the old One.

PATCH NOTES

  • Reworked the Graphics on the Menu Level
  • Reworked the Menu Level
  • Reworked some UI Elements
  • Reworked the Characters Animation on the Menu
  • Added a New Map: Ruin
  • Added a new Battlepass
  • Added New Skins to the Shop
  • Added a Message that reminds that Firescout will turn 1 Year on January the 29th
  • Fixed more FPS issues
  • Several Bug Fixes

WHATS NEXT?

Well our Battle Royale Gamemode is almost finish that we can release it with the next Big Patch!

That is everything we have for you Today!

Until next Time!

~ FiveDead Interactive

