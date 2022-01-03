Riders 2491 1.4 Patch

Patch Notes:

General Changes:

Players hurtbox is smaller on all ships!!

The game is easier on Easy and Normal difficulty

Easy mode changes:

All bullets do 1 point of damage

Collisions with SMALL ships do 1 point of damage

Lasers and bombs do 1 point of damage

Collisions with medium and large ships still do instant death

Normal mode changes:

bombs and lasers do 2 or 3 points of damage (no more instant death)

Collisions with SMALL ships do 2 points of damage

With this changes on easy mode you can resist a lot of impacts before you lost a live , you can resist more on normal difficulty too. And with a smaller hurtbox you can avoid attacks more easily.