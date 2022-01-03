 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 3 January 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w01a: Various Features

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfixes build with a few new features. Happy new year to all the players!

New Features:

  • Missions: It is now possible to view the list of current missions into the new Mission Tab from the Codex.
  • Missions: Untracking and tracking will hide and restore all hud information.
  • Tutorial: It is now also possible to cancel the starting tutorial.
  • Tutorial: New welcome message with a few instructions.
  • NPCs: A basic collision avoidance behaviour was added.
  • Player Customization: a preview of the player was added.
  • Player Customization: Alien race now have a proper name. You can suggest better names as those are still wip!

Hotfixes:

  • #4408 Some blueprint might fails to load.
  • #4406 Large link network can make the game freeze.
  • #4385 Prefab thumbnail not showing.
  • #4405 Docking on children entity was not working correctly.
  • #4401 Player can get stuck around Space Habitat.
  • #4398 Out of bounds widget incorrect computation for larger resolution.
  • #4383 Prefab event gate and turret are not initialized correctly after a paste.
  • #4382 #4381 Copy / pasting addon incorrect initialization.
  • #4374 World BVH debug anomaly.
  • #4370 Text Screen on Weapons incorrect parenting.
  • #4417 Shipyard welcome message has wrong name.
  • #4421 Shipyard event does not deactivate.

