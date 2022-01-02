Burden of Proof 1.0.8 Update

Burden of Proof version 1.0.8 is now live! The main goal for this update was to polish up some grammar/spelling issues from Chapters 1-2 and fix a few lingering bugs that I missed in earlier releases.

If your saved game is currently in these problematic sections then you may not see the changes right away. However, the issues should be fixed via natural progression through the story if you have yet to reach these scripts. Since these are mainly simple typos they should not impact the experience a ton if you've already cleared these sections.

Changelog:

Removed a leftover script trigger that allowed you to leave the Detention Center level

Fixed some typos

Fixed duplicate evidence being added to inventory in Chapter 2

That's all for the game content, but I'd like to recap a few cool things related to BOP that happened in recent months!

Shinogi Chess Club Trailer

Burden of Proof's spiritual successor game Shinogi Chess Club will be releasing in just a few months! You can check out the announcement trailer here:

YouTube

More information such as the Shinogi Chess Club Steam Page & a new trailer will be coming soon! Once these are complete I'll be focusing more on trying to get the word out for this new project since I think it will resonate with a lot of VN/BOP fans. I'm hoping to showcase the strategy elements and show off some of the original songs I've been working on, so keep an eye out!

RobProductions Developer Homepage

I also set up a Steam Creator Homepage which will display all of my released and upcoming games! The page has a full showcase of my Steam projects organized by genre and I'll be updating the series lists if/when sequel titles are announced. Check it out here:



RobProductions Developer Homepage

You can still see a Store list of my projects by visiting this search link.

That's all for today! Thanks again to everyone that has played the game and I truly appreciate your support and feedback. The 2021 Steam Winter Sale will end on Jan 6th, so be sure to tell your friends about Burden of Proof if they're interested since the game is currently 60% off! You can follow me on Twitter for the latest news & updates! Stay safe and happy holidays!

-Matt