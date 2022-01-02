 Skip to content

No School No Rules update for 2 January 2022

Patch #4

Patch #4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In the last update, some players were having problems with rendering textures at high graphics settings. The textures were blurry and of poor quality (the difference can be seen in the attached screenshot). While searching for the problem, it was discovered that the game engine under excessive load automatically blurs textures to improve performance.

Due to this, more advanced graphics selection settings have been added in this patch. With these settings, you can choose the most optimal choice of graphics that suits your system.

This patch also introduces changes and optimizations for working with particles. Thanks to all the players for their feedback!

Changed files in this update

No School No Rules Content Depot 1194721
  • Loading history…
