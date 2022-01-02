3.4.0 Release

Happy New Year everybody! Thank you for all your support during launch week. I have a small update and some information on future updates.

Thanks to Free Dictionary API, an open-source API for looking up dictionary definitions, I have implemented a feature that automatically shows the definition of the word that you use to move. Not all words are supported, but if possible it will show you one of the available definitions for the word chosen at random. This doesn't affect gameplay, of course; it is just a fun educational feature. If you don't like it or find it distracting, you can disable it in settings.

I also removed the repeat word feature, which didn't seem very relevant. If you're not sure what it did, don't worry; that is why it is gone now.

The main feature I am working on next is multiplayer so that you can play Icewords against your friends. There is still quite a bit of work to be done to set it up, including decisions on game mechanics, but Icewords started its life as a board game, so this is a natural extension of the current single-player features.