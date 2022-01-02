 Skip to content

Vampire Survivors update for 2 January 2022

Patch 0.2.5: new stage and achievements

Patch 0.2.5: new stage and achievements

Build 7961980

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.5 is available now and contains:

  • Content: new stage, Inlaid Library (includes new enemies and Hyper difficulty)
  • Content: 2 new permanent PowerUps to increase gold and HP gains
  • Content: 2 new passive Weapons to increase gold and HP gains
  • Content: 11 new achievements
  • Framework: added support for tileset maps
  • Graphics: added idle animations for ghouls and skeletons

Tweaks and fixes:

  • Tweak: PowerUps can be reset/refunded from the PowerUp screen
  • Tweak: adjusted a few sound effects
  • Tweak: Peachone and Ebony Wings' movement speed scale up with the player's bonus movement speed
  • Tweak: changed enemies in Mad Forest minutes 25-30
  • Tweak: the invulnerability period after a Laurel shield is destroyed now goes up with the weapon's level
  • Tweak: Pentagram's item erasure is slightly more forgiving
  • Bugfix: Treasure Chest Open button overlapping with coins counter
  • QOL: Added a "Restore Steam Achievements" button under Options. If any achievement is unlocked in-game, but still locked in Steam for some reason, this will re-sync the Steam achievements.

What's next

The next patch will focus on QOL features, like Cloud Saves, stats display, faster treasures etc.

but we'll still get a few minor content drops

Changed files in this update

