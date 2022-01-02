Patch 0.2.5: new stage and achievements

Version 0.2.5 is available now and contains:
- Content: new stage, Inlaid Library (includes new enemies and Hyper difficulty)
- Content: 2 new permanent PowerUps to increase gold and HP gains
- Content: 2 new passive Weapons to increase gold and HP gains
- Content: 11 new achievements
- Framework: added support for tileset maps
- Graphics: added idle animations for ghouls and skeletons
Tweaks and fixes:
- Tweak: PowerUps can be reset/refunded from the PowerUp screen
- Tweak: adjusted a few sound effects
- Tweak: Peachone and Ebony Wings' movement speed scale up with the player's bonus movement speed
- Tweak: changed enemies in Mad Forest minutes 25-30
- Tweak: the invulnerability period after a Laurel shield is destroyed now goes up with the weapon's level
- Tweak: Pentagram's item erasure is slightly more forgiving
- Bugfix: Treasure Chest Open button overlapping with coins counter
- QOL: Added a "Restore Steam Achievements" button under Options. If any achievement is unlocked in-game, but still locked in Steam for some reason, this will re-sync the Steam achievements.
What's next
The next patch will focus on QOL features, like Cloud Saves, stats display, faster treasures etc.
but we'll still get a few minor content drops
Changed files in this update