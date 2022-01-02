Update - Stances and Flow

The biggest change of this update is that unlocking research points now has a new menu and flow. This should make it easier for you to track your progress on the report that eventually determines your final score.

Furthermore, I put in key fixes to campaigns and to citizen production. Now, both of those should feel much more prominent than they did before.

Finally, there are lots of small bugfixes and playability tweaks. I also added a few new tutorial points. As always, please tell me if you run into any issues or if there's something you feel could be better done.