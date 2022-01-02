 Skip to content

CaptMeow update for 2 January 2022

TEST MAP UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemies added , plenty of gold , Traders in spots around the beach , Undead will attack buildings if they chase you into them. Test of new spawn system ...

CaptMeow Content Depot 1824521
