 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

D20 Dungeons update for 2 January 2022

v1.34.474

Share · View all patches · Build 7961074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed creatures sometimes not doing an Attack of Opportunity when they could have.
  • Items can take damage and be Broken or Ruined.
  • Added support for Sundering.
  • Armor, Shields, Wands and Weapons can now be broken.
  • AoO shows who is involved in the title bar.
  • Right-click on a token 'To Back' menu is now available when targeting or moving.
  • Fixed swarms not moving on top of it's target.
  • Fixed swarms not squeezing into smaller hallways.

Changed files in this update

core_data Depot 1045391
  • Loading history…
windows Depot 1045392
  • Loading history…
A0 Depot 1045393
  • Loading history…
T0 Depot 1045394
  • Loading history…
A1 Depot 1045395
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.