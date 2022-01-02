- Fixed creatures sometimes not doing an Attack of Opportunity when they could have.
- Items can take damage and be Broken or Ruined.
- Added support for Sundering.
- Armor, Shields, Wands and Weapons can now be broken.
- AoO shows who is involved in the title bar.
- Right-click on a token 'To Back' menu is now available when targeting or moving.
- Fixed swarms not moving on top of it's target.
- Fixed swarms not squeezing into smaller hallways.
D20 Dungeons update for 2 January 2022
v1.34.474
Patchnotes via Steam Community
core_data Depot 1045391
- Loading history…
windows Depot 1045392
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update