Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 1 January 2022

Update: v.0.11.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.7, has arrived.

In this update, some balance changes have been made along with the bug fixes. 😊

v.0.11.7 Patch Note

Improvements

  • Added highlighting to mission objects.

Balance

General
  • Gazelle

    Now uses skills as soon as they appear.
  • Stage

    Chapter 7 Special Stage 1: Some landscape has been changed.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some stages on the planet "Citiny" could not be played.
  • Fixed the issue where the "Unstable Power Unit" monster's attack type was incorrectly marked as "Physical".
  • Fixed an issue where the animations for "Old Auto Turret" and "ATM" were playing incorrectly.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

