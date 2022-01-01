Update: v.0.11.7

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.11.7, has arrived.
In this update, some balance changes have been made along with the bug fixes. 😊
v.0.11.7 Patch Note
Improvements
- Added highlighting to mission objects.
Balance
General
- Gazelle
Now uses skills as soon as they appear.
- Stage
Chapter 7 Special Stage 1: Some landscape has been changed.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where some stages on the planet "Citiny" could not be played.
- Fixed the issue where the "Unstable Power Unit" monster's attack type was incorrectly marked as "Physical".
- Fixed an issue where the animations for "Old Auto Turret" and "ATM" were playing incorrectly.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update