Version 0.5741 Alpha

Localization
■ Fixed error with some translations
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with crash the game
Changed
■ Changed startmoney from 2500 to 25000
■ Changed particle scale for item "goldnugget01"
■ Changed minimap (you see the new shop and claim09 now, better version comes next week)
■ Changed worldmap (you see the new shop and claim09 now, better version comes next week)
Audio
■ Fixed error with footstep sounds for store ground
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with weight item "goldnugget01" for item "weightingscale01"
■ Fixed error with gates in store
■ Fixed error with location if reset to store
■ Fixed error with closing widget for buy a vehicle, can now close with esc too
■ Fixed other small reported issues
Changed files in this update