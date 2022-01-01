Multiplayer Beta v0.1.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

**

Important !

**

The Multiplayer Gamemode is still in Beta So meaby expect bugs, glitches and game crashes.

The Beta is for testing purpose so it can be improved.

Also Progress made could also meaby be reset after beta.

Beta Tester Exclusive Skins

for anyone who will participat in the beta I have an surprise for thanking helpers.

Those 5 skins will only be given to Players who helped testing the Beta.



Beta Features

Play as Survivor.

Play as Monster.

Text Chat.

Quick tts chat. ( with pre-defined messages ).

Skin selector.

( Level / XP ) System.

Join the Multiplayer Beta

If you want to join and help testing the Beta you can join the

EXIT 2 | Community Discord

https://discord.com/invite/BUVFtVQvuv

The Code for the Beta will be in the Discord at the day of the Event.