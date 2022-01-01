Patch Update v0.28.2 Is Live!

Updated the Buttons for 'Report a Bug' and 'Have a Suggestion?' they now no longer refer to the Defectgaming website and send an email form, they now link to the GitHub which is where all bug reports, suggestions and other information will be held.

Added a 'Road Map 2022' button to the Main Menu and in the Pause menu, to link you to the GitHub Wiki of the Road Map.

Lowered the volume of the Boat Engines so they are not as loud.

Adjusted the Vehicle Engine sounds playing to be muted while the 'DefectGaming' logo is showing and while the game is loading and also lowered the volume of the vehicles overall.

Adjusted the Main Menu quality presets to improve performance.

Removed the Ingots flowing from the Main Menu Furnace to improve performance.

Baked 90% of the lights on the Main Menu which has some down-sides, shadows are now less quality and the Game Size is increased though this greatly improves performance for the Main Menu by not Updating all the Shadows real-time.

Added a School Bus and City Bus that randomly spawn on the Main Menu for a little bit more variety for a total of 19 variant vehicles and removed the Vehicle Exhaust smoke to improve performance.

Added and adjusted some props on the Main Menu to be a little more appealing.

Made it so the Trolley cannot be released while either in Mid-Air or while currently moving, this is so the Trolley does not get stuck in the air and so the SFX don't continue playing after releasing the Trolley.

Lowered the speed of the player while using the Trolley to feel a little more realistic.

Fixed HDD reader arm animation speed.

Fixed GPU Heatsink animation flicker while disassembling.

Improved the Hardware store, the Frame Rate should be little better when walking into the Hardware Store.

Fixed the TV spawning issue after looking at the object, it no longer falls through the map.

Changed the Mailbox texture to a Low Poly (flat) version rather than the HD Texture to suit the game style.