Weekly update #92

This weeks update:
Added a new encyclopedia entry for jobs, provides more info for most jobs, currently half of the jobs done.
Bird movement and animation is now affected by game speed.
Hover info for tools now displays to the left to avoid the text going off the screen.
Improved worker hunting animation timings.
Improved cemetery navigation.
Adjusted building menu anchoring.
Fixed cobbler being unable to create basic shoes.
Fixed issue with the cemetery.
Next week:
Will start to add stats and traits that affect things such as movement speed, work speed, intelligence and fighting. Traits can be inherited.
People will take breaks throughout the day.
Set fisherman work location when constructing the building.
Balance fields and orchards.
