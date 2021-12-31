 Skip to content

Bastide update for 31 December 2021

Weekly update #92

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:

  • Added a new encyclopedia entry for jobs, provides more info for most jobs, currently half of the jobs done.

  • Bird movement and animation is now affected by game speed.

  • Hover info for tools now displays to the left to avoid the text going off the screen.

  • Improved worker hunting animation timings.

  • Improved cemetery navigation.

  • Adjusted building menu anchoring.

  • Fixed cobbler being unable to create basic shoes.

  • Fixed issue with the cemetery.

Next week:

  • Will start to add stats and traits that affect things such as movement speed, work speed, intelligence and fighting. Traits can be inherited.

  • People will take breaks throughout the day.

  • Set fisherman work location when constructing the building.

  • Balance fields and orchards.

