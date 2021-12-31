 Skip to content

Conqueror's Blade update for 31 December 2021

NOTICE ON THE RESOURCE COLLECTING IN OSTARIA

Build 7957516

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Esteemed Warlord,

We have received feedback about the resource being collected in Ostaria, which should not be available for players.

After troubleshooting, the cause is found to be the changes in the new season's novice stage. Players camped in Augolia who haven't finished the tutorial were remained in Augolia in the new season. They can return to Augolia by using the "Return to camp" feature. And that's the reason that resources in Ostaria were collected.

And now we have reset its Resource Sites and made resources in Ostaria unavailable to be collected. It will be available again when the region is opened on Jan.3rd, 2022.

We are truly sorry for the inconvenience as a lot of players have reported this issue. Thank you for your understanding.

Changed files in this update

