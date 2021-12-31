Beta update for version Alpha 0.4.20146

Howdy Beta players,
We just released a new update to beta players. This patch upgraded many UIs and UXs, which may help your Sandrock journey move smoother.
IMPORTANT: this update is only released to players who backed the US$30 or higher Kickstarter tiers; please check your Kickstarter message inbox for the instructions to switch your beta branch to play the new content!. Again, the NDA is still in effect, but we’ll let you know the exact date of when the NDA lifts, so keep an eye on us!
Let's check out the changelist below:
Added
- Added new CGs for the main menu
- Added new side quests for NPCs
- Added 400K wishlist goal character, Ernest
- Added quicksave function by pressing the key 'F5'
- Added breakable treasure chests
- Added NPCs action of opening doors
- Added Fire Powered Generator
- Added new bunny hutch
- Added maps to some scenarios
- Added new hairstyles
- Added Sorting Machine
- Added new outfits
- Added some new clothing performance to NPCs
- Added Church's interiors
- Added Oldtown Lodge Apartments' interiors
- Added some new relics
- Added a new UI wheel that appears by pressing "Tab" and includes quicksave, camera, and planting functions
- Added ability to turn on the planting function in the UI wheel by clicking the planting box
Updated
- Updated some UIs (ex. planting, social UIs)
- Updated some layouts around the Civil Corps
- Updated the main city fence
- Updated the gathering effect on rocks
- Updated some controller support
- Updated mounts' performance
- Updated the laying down in bed and waking up actions for some NPCs
- Updated the appearance of the surface of water
- Updated the performance of Burgess's sword training
Optimized
- Optimized some PC resource occupancy issues
- Optimized the memory usage of wood resources in the main scene
Fixed
- Fixed the storage box issues
- Fixed the freezing issues when you experiment with Qi
- Fixed the missing rails after the bridge was completed
- Fixed spacing issues of the cooking station
- Fixed Matilda's clothing issue during the farewell party
- Fixed Logan's clothing issue in a cutscene
- Fixed the freezing issue in the Savage Order UI
- Fixed some sand appearance issues
- Fixed error that the donation box isn't moved away after it's expired
- Fixed window issues in Vivi's house
- Fixed some light effects in the back street
- Fixed issue with female player character's hats
- Fixed the stage issues in Whack-a-Mole
- Fixed Control Cat's HP bar issue
- Fixed NPC stuck in the door issue
Changed depots in private_test branch