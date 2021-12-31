Icarus Week Four Content Update

This week’s new missions include another of our stockpile missions, popular with farmers and resource gatherers, plus a Hardcore mission to repair a broken dropship. Beware: on Hardcore missions, respawn pods are not available. As always, we've included several fixes and improvements for good measure.
Two New Missions
ADVANCED ORDER: Stockpile
SUPPLY MUNITIONS AND ADVANCED CONSUMABLES
//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Arctic //BACKGROUND: The Operator is extending an orbital station in preparation for new personnel. Requires raw materials urgently. //MISSION: Reach loading zones, establish processing systems, and supply pods with requested resources. //TERMS: Cargo pods will be dispatched to two locations.
VOYAGER: Recovery
PROSPECTOR WILL BE BRIEFED ON PLANET
Discord user: BossLady
//OPERATOR: ACS // BIOME: All // BACKGROUND: <REDACTED>. // MISSION: Contractors will be briefed on planet //TERMS: Fallen prospectors must be revived by team. No drop pod respawns. //RATING: Hardcore
Discord user: HEFFY
Version: 1.1.1.89672
- Added new mission VOYAGER: Recovery
- Added new mission ADVANCED ORDER: Stockpile
- Added refrigeration (food spoilage modifier) to Stockpile Cargo Pod inventory.
- Fixed issue where modifiers to food spoilage rates on cargo ship inventories were not applied on resuming a drop.
- Fixed issue where the cosmetic options for the host player could be displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed unintentional change causing the extractor to operate significantly slower than intended.
- Fixed 'Rifle-Reup' Talent which was making rifle reloading slower instead of faster.
- Fixed issue any object that consumes fuel would sometimes not stop consuming fuel when they had finished working.
- Fixed issue where carrots could not be placed in the Icebox / Fridge.
- Removed ability for glacier expedition to have randomized item locations to attempt to address issues over database reload issues.
- Fixed issue where server only would run meta deposit emptied visual effects when meta deposit wasnt empty.
- Fixed long term survey incorrectly not recording the collect location quest marker.
Changed files in this update