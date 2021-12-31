Icarus Week Four Content Update

This week’s new missions include another of our stockpile missions, popular with farmers and resource gatherers, plus a Hardcore mission to repair a broken dropship. Beware: on Hardcore missions, respawn pods are not available. As always, we've included several fixes and improvements for good measure.

Two New Missions

ADVANCED ORDER: Stockpile

SUPPLY MUNITIONS AND ADVANCED CONSUMABLES

//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Arctic //BACKGROUND: The Operator is extending an orbital station in preparation for new personnel. Requires raw materials urgently. //MISSION: Reach loading zones, establish processing systems, and supply pods with requested resources. //TERMS: Cargo pods will be dispatched to two locations.

VOYAGER: Recovery

PROSPECTOR WILL BE BRIEFED ON PLANET



Discord user: BossLady

//OPERATOR: ACS // BIOME: All // BACKGROUND: <REDACTED>. // MISSION: Contractors will be briefed on planet //TERMS: Fallen prospectors must be revived by team. No drop pod respawns. //RATING: Hardcore



Discord user: HEFFY

Version: 1.1.1.89672