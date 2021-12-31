 Skip to content

Icarus update for 31 December 2021

Icarus Week Four Content Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week’s new missions include another of our stockpile missions, popular with farmers and resource gatherers, plus a Hardcore mission to repair a broken dropship. Beware: on Hardcore missions, respawn pods are not available. As always, we've included several fixes and improvements for good measure.

Two New Missions

ADVANCED ORDER: Stockpile

SUPPLY MUNITIONS AND ADVANCED CONSUMABLES

//OPERATOR: Sinotai //BIOME: Arctic //BACKGROUND: The Operator is extending an orbital station in preparation for new personnel. Requires raw materials urgently. //MISSION: Reach loading zones, establish processing systems, and supply pods with requested resources. //TERMS: Cargo pods will be dispatched to two locations.

VOYAGER: Recovery

PROSPECTOR WILL BE BRIEFED ON PLANET



Discord user: BossLady

//OPERATOR: ACS // BIOME: All // BACKGROUND: <REDACTED>. // MISSION: Contractors will be briefed on planet //TERMS: Fallen prospectors must be revived by team. No drop pod respawns. //RATING: Hardcore



Discord user: HEFFY

Version: 1.1.1.89672

  • Added new mission VOYAGER: Recovery
  • Added new mission ADVANCED ORDER: Stockpile
  • Added refrigeration (food spoilage modifier) to Stockpile Cargo Pod inventory.
  • Fixed issue where modifiers to food spoilage rates on cargo ship inventories were not applied on resuming a drop.
  • Fixed issue where the cosmetic options for the host player could be displayed incorrectly.
  • Fixed unintentional change causing the extractor to operate significantly slower than intended.
  • Fixed 'Rifle-Reup' Talent which was making rifle reloading slower instead of faster.
  • Fixed issue any object that consumes fuel would sometimes not stop consuming fuel when they had finished working.
  • Fixed issue where carrots could not be placed in the Icebox / Fridge.
  • Removed ability for glacier expedition to have randomized item locations to attempt to address issues over database reload issues.
  • Fixed issue where server only would run meta deposit emptied visual effects when meta deposit wasnt empty.
  • Fixed long term survey incorrectly not recording the collect location quest marker.

