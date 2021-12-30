[v 0.8.5.230] New Years Release! Editor upgrades, Improved Visuals & New Items!

This year has been big for Metric Racer! There's been a number of improvements in the experimental stream with improved editor gizmos, improved visuals and new track items in the Sandbox! These improvements were so good that I decided to throw them into the main stream as the last update of 2021!

In the mean time, I'm working away at getting Networked Multiplayer working, so stay tuned for more about that!

Thanks again for playing and providing feedback for Metric! It means the world to me!

Happy Holidays and a have a very Happy New Year!