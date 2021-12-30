0.2.11 Patch Notes

Happy (just-about) New Year!
Here's hoping 2022 sees the world in a better place than 2021. Fingers crossed!
But at the very least, to round out this year (aka. "2020: Part 2"), have a Catacomb Kids update.
(Just on Windows for now: Mac + Linux following in a few days.)
**
0.2.11
**
It's not the Deep Dark yet, but it is a bunch of bugfixes!
The Deep Dark update should be out probably sometime early next spring. It's very nearly done in terms of content, but still needs a big audio pass and some finessing of certain edge cases in the level generation. Once the Deep Dark is released, I'll get started working on the fourth - and final - area: The Mad Hell!
But that's all still in the future! In the meantime, here's the patch notes for this update. Most significantly, I've added a shortcut system, whereby activating a certain machine that occasionally appears in the Anticropolis will thereafter on every subsequent run spawn a shortcut between the Upper Dungeon and Anticropolis. It won't be a free trip though; the shortcut entrance is hidden, and guarded by tough enemies.
**
New
**
- Added unlockable shortcut between Upper Dungeon and Anticropolis, which can be opened via a machine in the AC
**
Changes
**
- Arrows no longer collide with other carryable items, like corpses, potions, mushrooms, etc.
- Broken spikes no longer collide with boulders, letting them fit in li'l pits snugly now
- "Weakness" incurred by amulet of shadows no longer procs "Lucky!"
- Torches are now ignited by lava instead of extinguished
- Finally fixed the Anticropolis transition stage to re-introduce the frozen door and side-tunnels!
- Doubled the duration of blue slime on feet when thrown at foes
- Flames from "Fire And Ice" Tome can light campfires and torches now
- Locked doors can be opened by throwing keys at them
- Items have their prices locked upon being bought or sold
- LUC has a smaller impact on the prices of sold items, and a larger impact on the prices of bought items
- Improved the timing of the death replay, so that it always captures the moment of death
- Normal Bear body takes less damage when her limbs are severed
**
Fixes
**
- Crash: When trying to read nonexistent string for nonexistent spell _LANG_SPELL_GROWTH'
- Crash: When trying to read the encyclopedia entry for Burrah Bois
- Crash: After tabbing away from the game while in the tutorial
- Crash: In co-op perma-split-view mode when the players coming near together after spending time apart
- Bug: Shopkeepers sell [No Armor]
- Bug: Getting crushed by a crush trap in the tutorial can cause an undo loop
- Bug: Aiming Wizard Throw up or down with spellwright causes the hand to travel too far
- Bug: Sideways- and upwards- facing laser traps still attract items from below when charging up
- Bug: Crabs can hang on to ethereal creatures and wraiths which have not yet appeared
- Bug: Spikes overlapping flame pipe traps are triggered to move when the trap is activated
- Bug: Broken Crush Traps don't destroy spikes
- Bug: Performing the "Execute" dagger skill drops you super fast, and behaves erratically when next to walls
- Bug: Named flame-warrior grumbuls use the head sprite of normal grumbuls
- Bug: The player cannot remove spikes that embed in them
- Bug: Sometimes hitting armored enemies causes a loop of continuous hits
- Bug: Some enemies that don't bleed still cause thrown items that kill them to become bloody
- Bug: Cannot dip or mix bottles of slime despite the "use" action saying you can
- Bug: Bottled corpses can still rot
- Bug: Casting cure makes you immune to headaches forever
- Bug: Spellbooks can burn when going through intra-level doors that are on opposite sides of lava
- Bug: Pressing "esc" again while the save game prompt is over the quit game menu causes issues
- Bug: Grumbuls can still flee the level while carrying keys
- Bug: Can stampede the bear while it's still sleeping without alerting it or waking it up
- Bug: Limbs draw incorrectly on character portraits in the level-up screen
- Bug: Mirror puzzles in the Anticropolis sometimes generate without switches to turn on the laser
- Bug: Campfires in the Anticropolis still warm the player even when extinguished
- Bug: Controls can switch between player 1 and player 2's saved input setups during the level generation screen
- Bug: Several bugs with the death screen in co-op, including being unable to continue in Generous mode
- Visual: Some elements of the ui were out of resolution with the rest of the game
- Misc: Fixed some memory leaks
(Unfortunately, this update will break any saved games you have, sorry!)
