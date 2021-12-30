0.2.11 Patch Notes

Happy (just-about) New Year!

Here's hoping 2022 sees the world in a better place than 2021. Fingers crossed!

But at the very least, to round out this year (aka. "2020: Part 2"), have a Catacomb Kids update.

(Just on Windows for now: Mac + Linux following in a few days.)

**

0.2.11

**

It's not the Deep Dark yet, but it is a bunch of bugfixes!

The Deep Dark update should be out probably sometime early next spring. It's very nearly done in terms of content, but still needs a big audio pass and some finessing of certain edge cases in the level generation. Once the Deep Dark is released, I'll get started working on the fourth - and final - area: The Mad Hell!

But that's all still in the future! In the meantime, here's the patch notes for this update. Most significantly, I've added a shortcut system, whereby activating a certain machine that occasionally appears in the Anticropolis will thereafter on every subsequent run spawn a shortcut between the Upper Dungeon and Anticropolis. It won't be a free trip though; the shortcut entrance is hidden, and guarded by tough enemies.

**

New

**

Added unlockable shortcut between Upper Dungeon and Anticropolis, which can be opened via a machine in the AC

**

Changes

**

Arrows no longer collide with other carryable items, like corpses, potions, mushrooms, etc.

Broken spikes no longer collide with boulders, letting them fit in li'l pits snugly now

"Weakness" incurred by amulet of shadows no longer procs "Lucky!"

Torches are now ignited by lava instead of extinguished

Finally fixed the Anticropolis transition stage to re-introduce the frozen door and side-tunnels!

Doubled the duration of blue slime on feet when thrown at foes

Flames from "Fire And Ice" Tome can light campfires and torches now

Locked doors can be opened by throwing keys at them

Items have their prices locked upon being bought or sold

LUC has a smaller impact on the prices of sold items, and a larger impact on the prices of bought items

Improved the timing of the death replay, so that it always captures the moment of death

Normal Bear body takes less damage when her limbs are severed

**

Fixes

**

Crash: When trying to read nonexistent string for nonexistent spell _LANG_SPELL_GROWTH'

Crash: When trying to read the encyclopedia entry for Burrah Bois

Crash: After tabbing away from the game while in the tutorial

Crash: In co-op perma-split-view mode when the players coming near together after spending time apart

Bug: Shopkeepers sell [No Armor]

Bug: Getting crushed by a crush trap in the tutorial can cause an undo loop

Bug: Aiming Wizard Throw up or down with spellwright causes the hand to travel too far

Bug: Sideways- and upwards- facing laser traps still attract items from below when charging up

Bug: Crabs can hang on to ethereal creatures and wraiths which have not yet appeared

Bug: Spikes overlapping flame pipe traps are triggered to move when the trap is activated

Bug: Broken Crush Traps don't destroy spikes

Bug: Performing the "Execute" dagger skill drops you super fast, and behaves erratically when next to walls

Bug: Named flame-warrior grumbuls use the head sprite of normal grumbuls

Bug: The player cannot remove spikes that embed in them

Bug: Sometimes hitting armored enemies causes a loop of continuous hits

Bug: Some enemies that don't bleed still cause thrown items that kill them to become bloody

Bug: Cannot dip or mix bottles of slime despite the "use" action saying you can

Bug: Bottled corpses can still rot

Bug: Casting cure makes you immune to headaches forever

Bug: Spellbooks can burn when going through intra-level doors that are on opposite sides of lava

Bug: Pressing "esc" again while the save game prompt is over the quit game menu causes issues

Bug: Grumbuls can still flee the level while carrying keys

Bug: Can stampede the bear while it's still sleeping without alerting it or waking it up

Bug: Limbs draw incorrectly on character portraits in the level-up screen

Bug: Mirror puzzles in the Anticropolis sometimes generate without switches to turn on the laser

Bug: Campfires in the Anticropolis still warm the player even when extinguished

Bug: Controls can switch between player 1 and player 2's saved input setups during the level generation screen

Bug: Several bugs with the death screen in co-op, including being unable to continue in Generous mode

Visual: Some elements of the ui were out of resolution with the rest of the game

Misc: Fixed some memory leaks

(Unfortunately, this update will break any saved games you have, sorry!)