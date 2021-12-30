Build 1.24 [Weapons & Animations & Technical]

Hi, this is the last update for this year! I finally managed to finish at the last minute. The update focuses on adding new weapons. You can find the full list in changelog and in game!

I hope you will enjoy this update, unfortunately this is the last one so fast, the next ones will take me a little longer because I am going to introduce something that was supposed to be from the beginning of the game, but it is still a surprise! If anyone is reading this I wish you a happy new year!

What's new in this update?

-Add new primary gun G18KRM

-Add new secondary gun "BGF-A"

-Add new secondary gun "TZR-14"

-Add new secondary gun "Blyskawica"

-Add new melee gun "Katana"

-Add new melee gun "Baseball"

-Add current eqipment HUD

-New Fire Axe attack animations

-New Knife Attack animations

-New HCX reloading animation

-New HCX equiping animation

-New rt17 reloading animation

-New BigHawk reloading animation

-Change AKMS price (6000 > 7500)

-Change Ammo price (250 > 350)

-New attack paramets to all melee weapons

-New recoli to all weapons

-Reduced zombie charge attack

-Now "Interaction Key" in settings work with shop

-Add new Muzzle Effect to weapons

-New throw Flare animation

-Delete Crouch

-New lightning rednering settings

-Updated Game engine to new version

-Fix ammo HUD between weapon change

-New weapon recoil system

-New achievement system

-Add changing FOV when shooting

-Change stats scene text size

-Achievements now WORKS!

See you in the new year!