Build 1.24 [Weapons & Animations & Technical]

Hi, this is the last update for this year! I finally managed to finish at the last minute. The update focuses on adding new weapons. You can find the full list in changelog and in game!
I hope you will enjoy this update, unfortunately this is the last one so fast, the next ones will take me a little longer because I am going to introduce something that was supposed to be from the beginning of the game, but it is still a surprise! If anyone is reading this I wish you a happy new year!
What's new in this update?
-Add new primary gun G18KRM
-Add new secondary gun "BGF-A"
-Add new secondary gun "TZR-14"
-Add new secondary gun "Blyskawica"
-Add new melee gun "Katana"
-Add new melee gun "Baseball"
-Add current eqipment HUD
-New Fire Axe attack animations
-New Knife Attack animations
-New HCX reloading animation
-New HCX equiping animation
-New rt17 reloading animation
-New BigHawk reloading animation
-Change AKMS price (6000 > 7500)
-Change Ammo price (250 > 350)
-New attack paramets to all melee weapons
-New recoli to all weapons
-Reduced zombie charge attack
-Now "Interaction Key" in settings work with shop
-Add new Muzzle Effect to weapons
-New throw Flare animation
-Delete Crouch
-New lightning rednering settings
-Updated Game engine to new version
-Fix ammo HUD between weapon change
-New weapon recoil system
-New achievement system
-Add changing FOV when shooting
-Change stats scene text size
-Achievements now WORKS!
See you in the new year!
Changed files in this update