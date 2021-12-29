Navigate you - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Tiny items should save their quantity precisely now

fix - Player couldn't adjust poloska 621 wheels and engine with the car part adjuster fixed

fix - Item rotation now matches mouse speed sensivity

fix - Gear change numbers 0,1,2,3,4,5,9 cannot be changed fixed

fix - Poloska 621 no longer stalls when entering drive mode

fix - Player can no longer save while dying (this caused player to load underground when load a save)

fix - Suspension condition no longer goes below zero

fix - Suspension damage now works correctly

fix - Player no longer dies when sleeping mid air

fix - Invisible wall caused by car radio should no longer exist

New

added - Custom radio station added to 99.4 frequency. Put a .ogg music mix file inside: The Wasteland Trucker\The Wasteland Trucker_Data\Custom_Radio and rename the file to 994.ogg

added - Binocular

added - Compass

added - 32:9 / 5120x1440 resolution support

added - More sell places for drugs

added - A couple crazy Ludu 5012 drivers around Gurinsk, watch out they don't care if you on the road