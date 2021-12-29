Navigate you - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Tiny items should save their quantity precisely now
fix - Player couldn't adjust poloska 621 wheels and engine with the car part adjuster fixed
fix - Item rotation now matches mouse speed sensivity
fix - Gear change numbers 0,1,2,3,4,5,9 cannot be changed fixed
fix - Poloska 621 no longer stalls when entering drive mode
fix - Player can no longer save while dying (this caused player to load underground when load a save)
fix - Suspension condition no longer goes below zero
fix - Suspension damage now works correctly
fix - Player no longer dies when sleeping mid air
fix - Invisible wall caused by car radio should no longer exist
New
added - Custom radio station added to 99.4 frequency. Put a .ogg music mix file inside: The Wasteland Trucker\The Wasteland Trucker_Data\Custom_Radio and rename the file to 994.ogg
added - Binocular
added - Compass
added - 32:9 / 5120x1440 resolution support
added - More sell places for drugs
added - A couple crazy Ludu 5012 drivers around Gurinsk, watch out they don't care if you on the road
Changed files in this update