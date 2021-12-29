 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 29 December 2021

EA Hot-fix #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed underwater post process effect.

-Fixed death loot mark showing in world.

-Fixed unable to place fishing traps.

-Fixed horizontal AI mesh collision on death.

-Fixed client unable to refill waterskin.

-Fixed unable to interact with building objects under water.

-Fixed unable to see build material under water.

-Fixed zone collision.

-Fixed session number of players.

-Fixed session ping.

-Added corals in savage lakes.

-Added savage rebels in the ice dungeon entrance.

-Added evil spriggans in the lightning dungeon entrance.

-Added fire golems in the fire dungeon entrance.

-Updated clouds to Background only clouds.

-Tweaked dryad town HISM.

-Tweaked savage town HISM.

