EA Hot-fix #1

-Fixed underwater post process effect.
-Fixed death loot mark showing in world.
-Fixed unable to place fishing traps.
-Fixed horizontal AI mesh collision on death.
-Fixed client unable to refill waterskin.
-Fixed unable to interact with building objects under water.
-Fixed unable to see build material under water.
-Fixed zone collision.
-Fixed session number of players.
-Fixed session ping.
-Added corals in savage lakes.
-Added savage rebels in the ice dungeon entrance.
-Added evil spriggans in the lightning dungeon entrance.
-Added fire golems in the fire dungeon entrance.
-Updated clouds to Background only clouds.
-Tweaked dryad town HISM.
-Tweaked savage town HISM.
