 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super High Ball: Pinball Platformer update for 28 December 2021

Mouse cursor and Checkpoints fix.

Share · View all patches · Build 7948381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hola!

How are you doing? Merry Christmas BTW!

This is a tiny update adding the option to lock or unlock the mouse cursor to the game window. This is mainly useful for those playing in windowed mode or those that have multiple monitors.

I have also patched the checkpoints, they were not working as expected when you were playing the level without checkpoints. This is now fixed, but if you encounter more issues please let me know.

And I have fixed a typo in the pause screen, Volcano and Cliff were swapped. This is fixed.

That's it for now! Thanks for playing, thanks for reporting bugs, and have a great end of the year!

Michael.

Changed files in this update

Super High Ball Depot - 64-bit Depot 719931
  • Loading history…
Super High Ball Depot - 32-bit Depot 719932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.