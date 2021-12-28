Mouse cursor and Checkpoints fix.

Hola!

How are you doing? Merry Christmas BTW!

This is a tiny update adding the option to lock or unlock the mouse cursor to the game window. This is mainly useful for those playing in windowed mode or those that have multiple monitors.

I have also patched the checkpoints, they were not working as expected when you were playing the level without checkpoints. This is now fixed, but if you encounter more issues please let me know.

And I have fixed a typo in the pause screen, Volcano and Cliff were swapped. This is fixed.

That's it for now! Thanks for playing, thanks for reporting bugs, and have a great end of the year!

Michael.