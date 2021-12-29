 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 29 December 2021

Hotfix (e1.6.5) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.0 - 29/12/21)

Share · View all patches · Build 7948003 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

e1.6.5

Singleplayer

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that made the main party remain and be renamed to "unnamedMobileParty" after the player character died while the selected heir was a prisoner.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when forfeiting a game of Tablut.
e1.7.0 Beta

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred after talking with a companion after loading an older save file.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred after a battle mission is ended while the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest was active.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when exiting a mission.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save game with the "Prodigal Son" issue quest active during the common area fight with the gang leader stage of the quest.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when closing the inventory, party screen, or character creation screens.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when creating a new game after the campaign intro video.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred after trading with a caravan.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to initiate a conversation with village notable directly from the UI.
  • Fixed a crash occurred when bartering for peace during a siege.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that made the main party remain and be renamed to "unnamedMobileParty" after the player character died while the selected heir was a prisoner. (Also in 1.6.5 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when forfeiting a game of Tablut. (Also in 1.6.5 hotfix.)
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the smithing level slider from updating correctly.
  • Fixed a number of issues related to that 'Health Advice', 'Tribute', and 'Self Promoter' perks.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the "Family Feud" quest character to disappear.
  • Fixed a bug that caused party nameplates to remain on screen while while the party was off-camera.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented donated prisoners from being added to dungeons.

Changes

  • It is no longer possible to transfer quest characters to towns using the settlement companion transfer UI.

[Known Issues](https://forums.taleworlds.com/index.php?threads/known-issues.401168/ style=button)

Changed files in this update

Mount & Blade II Content Depot 261551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.