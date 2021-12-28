0.5 - Difficulties Update, Content, Visual

Difficulties, More Content, Visual Improvements, Russian Language!
This update is a very important step for Hell Shuffle. We added and changed a lot of things: Difficulties, improved graphics, made a huge balance and flow changes, added music, and much more. Thank you very much for your patience and let's see what's inside:
General
- Added 2 more difficulties: Hard and Hell.
Difficulties not only increase the overall damage and health of the enemies but also bring some modifications. These modifications are called Curses. Starting from the Hard difficulty your run will get two random Curses out of 12 (18 for the Hell difficulty).
- Russian localization added
Language change UI is located in the options menu.
- New achievements for difficulties and new elite enemies added.
Visual
- Fonts have been completely changed.
- Backgrounds art updated.
- Added many new visual effects.
- Camera Shake added.
- Updated the view of intentions (target colors also changed).
- Several cards received a visual update.
- Bosses are bigger now.
- Changed the death animation to a new juicy one.
- The point where tokens clash with each other is adjusted.
Quality of Life changes
- Cards in hand behavior changed to make it much easier to choose/read/play cards.
- Cards in hand now glow if you have enough mana to play it.
- Fixed Z-fighting of the cards in hand.
- Fixed Buffs on the battlefield were closer to the camera than cards.
- Added battle text for more events such as gold gain, Warded, Immune.
- Added a generic VFX that shows if the unit’s trigger triggered (for example on Reflex).
- Many effects that previously took too much time are faster now (for example Minigun card).
- Card Decks now do a small pulse when you take or put a card in it.
- Card Glow color when mouseover “Skip all rewards” button changed to red.
- Blocked battle text replaced with -Armor.
- Adjusted several descriptions to make things more clear.
- Skip button in the intro now works as it should.
- Connection lines on the map are easier to read now.
Sound
- Added music for each Act.
- Added several sounds here and there.
General Gameplay
- Hero start HP reduced 40 — 35.
- Most of the elite allies’ health increased by 10-20%.
- Status cards now proc at the end of the turn, so it is easier for you to manage it (Blood Boil and Poison).
- Blood Boil and Poison deal more dmg now.
- Ardeth received a complete rework.
- The chance to find rare trinkets in act 1 increased by 5%.
- The chance to find rare trinkets in act 2 increased by 10%.
- Act 2 can’t consist of 2 lanes anymore.
- Reduced the number of connections between lanes of the map.
- Player’s Lifesteal nerfed 100% — 50%.
- The price of the common and rare trinkets in Acts 1 and 2 slightly increased.
Added new trinkets
- Iron Maiden’s Boots
- Life Router
- Chalice of Summoning
- Double Barrel
- Arcane orb
- Blinkfire Ring
- Badly-Balanced Sword
- Amplifier
- Swifttrackers
Added new talents
- Simulation Matrix
- Unreliable Suppliers
- Golden Complexion
- Metalbolism
Added new ally elites
- Martyrr the Trapped
- Master Yarman
- Sorbitt
Added new enemies
- Sapling
- Sharpshooter
- Huge Treant
- Vengeful Angel
- Brun and Rams
- Bladedancer
- Untouchable
Added new card
- Rogue
Other Balance
Many things received minor balance changes, mostly to buff outsiders.
The following text will only represent big changes or reworks
Cards
Common
- Explosimp+ now applies Burning to its target.
Rare
- Demonic Spikes can now be cast on enemies.
Legendary
- Holy kitty reworked. Now has a Deathwish to buff his allies with Ward.
- Forest keeper+ now has a reflection.
Perks
Northstar
- Echos’ versions of Flurry chance to create a copy reduced 50 — 30.
Cult
- Belch chance to proc increased.
- Mass Belch chance to proc reduced.
- Cult Tattoos bonus healing changed from 20% to +1.
Elite Allies
- Uncle Dangul now summons Explosimp+
Talents
- Seraphim's chance to apply ward reduced 50 — 30.
- Imp mother is now a low-level talent, but its stats reduced.
- Petrification no longer reduces healing at the end of the Act but reduces max health.
- Voracity amount of max health per Pay reduced 4 — 2.
Trinkets
- Golden Tooth is now a Legendary trinket and it gives a 50% Shop discount.
- Almost Winner Cup is now a Rare trinket and upgrades 3 cards.
- Lucky Rabbit Foot is Shop only now.
- Feather now also provides Reflex which gives a chance to Draw a card.
- Serenity Globe now gives 20 max health instead of 20 healing.
- Ancient Pendant now also gives hero 3 armor on each crit.
- Health Globe now also gives bonus health to elite allies.
- Prismatic Bulwark now only procs once per heal.
Enemies
ACT 2
- Greed now has 3 adds instead of 2.
- Greed Adds damage reduced but health increased.
ACT 3
- Shackled Souls now have a chance not to die and attack directly more often.
- Fiery Projection Attack reduced.
Other fixed bugs
- Fixed a bug that could make you instantly lose without reason while operating in the hero deck.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to play items during the enemy turn.
- Fixed a bug that made enemies who skip turns to spend some time thinking.
- Fixed a very rare bug that could spawn an immortal pink-colored enemy.
- Fixed a bug that could make your mana go below zero.
What's next?
- Our main goal, for now, is to focus on the marketing campaign to get more players into Hell Shuffle.
- Speaking about plans: our next points are Boss variations and Second Hero.
- We will continue to update VFXes and SFXes in most future builds.
Known Issues
- The first run after the update might lead to a Critical Error or Incorrect Save if you had an active game before. It might happen because of the difference in Save versions. To fix it, restart the game after the crash or start the new game/abandon your previous run. You will not lose any progress, but the current run.
- We know about 1-2 rare bugs that might happen during runs but can't consistently repeat it yet, but made some fixes. Your help to find it is appreciated.
